Hello, baby! Amarillo Zoo bear cub meets the public after surgery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Zoo’s one-year-old bear cub, named Mesa by the community, has been officially introduced to the public after recovering from hip surgery.

According to the Amarillo Zoo’s social media, “The cat is out of the bag, or should we say the bear is out of the den. Mesa, our 1 year old bear cub, now has access onto her exhibit for the public to see. After a successful recovery from hip surgery, she is excited to get to know the City of Amarillo community!”

Mesa can be seen often, said the Zoo, nearby the pool in her enclosure or next to her favorite mulberry tree.

More information can be found here for Amarillo Zoo times, prices, and other attractions.