Helium Road to close today and tomorrow, says TxDOT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT Amarillo, Helium Road will be entirely closed in both directions from 1 – 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.
TxDOT said that this closing is so crews can place the overhang brackets on the westbound bridge deck.
