Helium Road to close today and tomorrow, says TxDOT

Hello folks and good morning. We're seeing clouds move overhead early on and our eastern counties are getting a bit humid. Temperatures have fallen off to the 30s and 40s. We'll continue to see clouds through much of the day while the wind picks up, especially this afternoon. With moisture over the eastern half of the Texas Panhandle, including the eastern Oklahoma Panhandle, we can expect isolated thunderstorms to develop and they'll bring the threat for lightning but also hail up to the size of quarters. The tornado threat is extremely low but the worst storms will quickly end up in western Oklahoma. Those across the rest of our area, including Amarillo and Canyon, will have to deal with high wildfire danger with strong winds and very dry conditions. Avoid any outdoor burning. We'll heat up to the 60s and 70s again today.

That chance for rain gets a bit more widespread tomorrow morning as some colder air arrives but we'll continue to feel windy conditions. After early rain showers, we'll look for highs in the 50s Friday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunshine is back for the weekend along with breezy winds as temperatures return to the 60s and 70s and that warming trend keeps going into next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin