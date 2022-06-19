AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The eighth annual Heights vs. Hamlet basketball game was held this afternoon at Tascosa High School.

Jaquel Love, event organizer, sated that not too many people have done things for the communities of North Heights and Hamlet. They hosted the event to showcase the kids and talent of the Northside to empower the community.

“Giving these kids something to look up to, and our community is way bigger than what everybody claims it to be because it’s Northside.” said Love “With us being able to bring all these kids and families together and seeing how important it is that we can bring family together man.”

Love mentioned that game attendance has grown over the years since its debut.