AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of the Texas Comptroller, Glenn Hegar, announced a transfer of about $3.06 billion into the State Highway Fund (SHF) and $5.46 billion to the Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF, “Rainy Day Fund”) was completed Thursday.

According to the comptroller’s office, ESF received $2.41 billion more because of the general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2023.

“The strong Texas economy and judicious budgeting by lawmakers netted a surplus that, for the first time in more than a decade, allows us to set aside an additional bucket of money to ensure we are able to weather future downturns,” said Hegar. “The Rainy Day and State Highway funds are tremendous assets for the taxpayers of Texas and help provide the foundation needed for the future of this great state.”

According to the comptroller’s office, the combined $6.11 billion severance tax transfers to the ESF and SHF are based on crude oil and natural gas production tax revenues in excess of 1987 collections.