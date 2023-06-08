Editor's Note: Continued updates on the evacuation situation and flood conditions will be found in the live blog at the bottom of this story.

Update: 6 a.m.

According to local officials, 21 people and 12 animals had been taken to shelter by 6 a.m. on Thursday. The Red Cross was also set up at Austin Middle School, located at 1808 Wimberly Road.

Officials continued to advise that community members avoid the area impacted by flooding conditions, including around Lawrence Lake, as emergency personnel continue to respond to the situation.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The heavy rain downfall, along with flooding, has prompted major evacuations in the area of South Georgia Street early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department.

Officials detailed that on Thursday morning the area of 2727 S. Virginia was being evacuated due to flooding as local and state resources were on the scene to assist with the rescue process.

MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene noted that Market Street has opened its doors in order to assist evacuees with shelter and restroom accommodations. In addition, staff noted that, along with the Amarillo Police Department and AFD, the National Guard and Red Cross were also there to assist in the efforts.

Four people, according to officials, were taken to the hospital for “non-critical chronic conditions.”

Staff further detailed that a school bus arrived on the scene to load up evacuees, however, details on the destination have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



