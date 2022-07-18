AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple events and shops in Amarillo are having to close their doors early or cancel due to rising temperatures in the area.

The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center said on its Facebook page that it would temporarily close all trails on Tuesday for the safety of park visitors.

Aunt EEK’s Book’s & Curiosities, located at 2900 SW 6th Ave., announced it will begin closing at 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday so its shoppers can avoid the afternoon heat.

The Nat on Route 66 said it will close at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday

Officials with the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department said that the Starlight Theater scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sam Houston Park will be canceled.

The City of Amarillo said the following Parks and Recreation activities will be canceled and the following facilities will be closed. Outdoor Recreation Programs to be canceled on July 19. (AAA Club at Glenwood, Memorial, Sam Houston, Cityview) The Amarillo National Tennis Center will be closed on July 19.

The Amarillo Zoo announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing at noon on July 19 to ensure that animals and staff are taken care of. The zoo said it will allow the animals to stay inside where they have ample water, ice enrichment, and air conditioning.

MyHighPlains.com will continue to update this list with more information.