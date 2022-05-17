AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Summer in the Panhandle has seen the chance of record high temperatures. If you spend time outdoors, it is important to recognize the differences between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. According to the CDC, if your body becomes overheated it could be life-threatening.

According to the National Weather Service, the human body has a natural process to cool the body down in extreme heat. The most common symptoms include sweating, loss of salt, and dehydration. If these symptoms are not treated it can be life-threatening.

The CDC provided an outline of symptoms and treatment for Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms and Treatment

Heat Exhaustion is the first sign that your body is over heated. Symptoms can include:

Heavy sweating

Weakness or tiredness

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Fast or weak pulse

Muscle Cramps

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

To treat Heat Exhaustion move to a cool environment, apply a wet cloth to the heated area, and drink cold water.

Heat Stroke Symptoms and Treatment

Heat Stroke can develop if the symptoms for Heat exhaustion have not been treated, or if treatment isn’t working. Symptoms can include:

Throbbing headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Body temperature above 103 o F

F Hot red dry, or damp skin

Rapid pulse

Fainting

If a person is experiencing Heat Stroke immediately call 911. Move to a cooler environment. Reduce body temperature with wet cloths. Do not drink fluids.

More information on Heat Stroke, Heat Exhaustion, and other conditions can be found at the CDC website.

