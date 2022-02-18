BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a graphic video posted to social media on Thursday evening went viral, showing a dog being dragged behind a truck while driving through Borger, officials with the city released a statement and report from the Borger Police Department regarding the incident.

According to the City of Borger, officers with the Borger Police Department responded to a report on Feb. 17 of a dog being dragged by a vehicle. Officers were told when they arrived that an animal had been loaded into a vehicle, which had left the scene, and began an investigation using information from witnesses.

City officials said that the truck, and animal owner were found later on Thursday night. Police reported that the owner said his dogs had gotten out, and that he’d found them at Huber Park. The man said he had been driving a borrowed truck and did not want to put them in the front as he did in his own vehicle, and therefore had tied the dogs into the back of the truck to prevent them from jumping out while he returned home.

The owner told police, according to city officials, that he had no idea that his dog had jumped from the truck’s bed and was being dragged when he was flagged down by witnesses. The owner said that he immediately loaded the dog back into the vehicle before going to a veterinarian in Pampa, for which police said they had been provided proof.

City officials said that the dog had been put down due to sustained injuries, and that “all parties involved, including the owner, in this incident, are upset due to the circumstances and unfortunate death of the animal.”

“This is understandably a heart-wrenching situation,” wrote Borger officials in the statement, “Once all elements of the investigation are completed, the findings will be forwarded to the appropriate prosecutor for review and consideration of charges based on official facts of the incident.”

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.