AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Turn Center of Amarillo is continually working to improve the lives of special needs children in our area, serving over 1,400 children with more than 200 diagnoses each year.

Their vision?

“To improve the health of children with development differences,” said Carolina Cantrell, Turn Center Director of Development.

Cantrell says they offer therapy in a multitude of areas.

“Physical, occupational, speech, feeding therapy, and also mental health services for children,” she said.

Turn Center serves over 1,400 across the High Plains, recognizing the earlier development starts, the better.

“Early intervention is critical,” Cantrell said. The sooner a parent or physician can recognize a child can benefit from therapy, they can bring that child in, give them an evaluation, and make sure they receive the treatment necessary to help them reach their developmental goals.”

Those goals include, “verbalization, to improving muscle tone, to being able to communicate with the world around them,” she continued.

To help these children reach their goals, the Turn Center is bringing back its Celebration of Hope fundraiser, for the first time since 2019. And, it will look a little different this year.

“We’re going to have a family fun day here at Turn Center, a sponsored dinner, also at Turn Center, and we’re going to have a golf tournament,” she said.

Cantrell says Celebration of Hope raises nearly $300,000 for the center, and seeing children meet or exceed their goals is what it’s all about.

“It’s been so wonderful to see them grow and be able to meet their goals,” she said. “To do things that sometimes people take for granted, like learning how to walk, learning how to talk, how to eat.”

According to Cantrell, Family Fun Day is April 2, the dinner is April 9, and the golf tournament is April 22 at Tascosa Country Club.

For more information on the Celebration of Hope, email Carolina Cantrell at carolina@turncenter.org.