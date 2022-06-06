AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For almost 40 years, Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo has given families with sick children who have to travel to Amarillo for treatment, a place to stay.

For Shane and Rachel Stevenson, last summer was filled with unpredictability.

“Our son was born about six weeks early, so we were in the NICU for 17 days,” said Rachel Stevenson, mother of soon-to-be one year old Murphy.

The Stevenson’s live in Dalhart, but their son was getting treatment at BSA in Amarillo, putting extra strain on the young family.

That’s when RMCH stepped in.

“The Ronald McDonald house was a life saver because I had to keep traveling between Dalhart and Amarillo to come back to for work,” said Shane Stevenson, Murphy’s father. “I just couldn’t be gone for long periods of time.”

Alleviating the stress of families seeking treatment, is at the core of RMCH Amarillo’s mission.

“Essentially, we are a home away from home for families who have to travel to Amarillo for their kids to get care,” said Luke Oliver, Marketing & Communications Manager for RMCH Amarillo.

The facility has 12 guest suite rooms with connected bathrooms and community space to make it feel like home.

“We have great community kitchens and dining areas, play areas for the kids, guest rooms for families, a quiet room, we’ve got coffee machines,” Oliver told us.

Another essential feature of the house? Location.

“We’re a quick 5-minute drive from all of the medical facilities in this area, and Amarillo really serves as the major hub between Albuquerque and Oklahoma City, Lubbock up to Wichita, so a lot of families from surrounding areas and rural areas out here in the Panhandle and High Plains, it’s just too far for them to drive home from the hospital every day,” Oliver explained.

Each step, making life easier for families like the Stevenson’s.

“They were wonderful,” Rachel Stevenson emphasized. “They were so good to us, and looked after all of our needs, and were so positive during a time of uncertainty.”

Shane Stevenson told us excitedly, “it made it so much easier for me to focus on work, knowing that my wife and daughter were taken care of and that they were safe.”

For more information on RCMH Amarillo, click here.