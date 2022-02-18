AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Helping out girls at the campus for over a decade.

The Palo Duro High School Prom Closet started back in 2008 after a student did not have anything to wear for prom, and teachers at the school came together to provide her with something to wear.

The closet offers over 400 dresses, an assortment of shoes, makeup, and everything a girl needs to have a night to remember.

Parent involvement liaison at Palo Duro High School Joyce Ramirez said when a student comes in and is able to get that certain item so they can go to prom, the feeling is pure joy.

“I have seen them just smile that they just get to go to the prom, they are just excited, they are just relieved that they have a dress and that they get to go to the prom and enjoy and make memories,” said Ramirez.

All the items in the Prom Closet have been donated by the community.

Ramirez said it’s been wonderful to have the communities support to help grow the closet.

“We can always depend and spread the word and there just calling and bringing and it’s just amazing how much support we have from the community,” said Ramirez.

She added they have seen a real need in having the prom closet at Palo Duro as they typically hand out over 100 dresses to girls on campus.

“The economy with the way it is right now, a lot of girls right now in the community don’t have the funds to go buy a 300, 400, even 600 dollar dress. So, we are opening it up to help these girls because we want them to make these memories their senior and junior years,” added Ramirez.

Coming up on March 24th, the campus will hold an event in which they will open the closet to every junior and senior at Palo Duro High School that is in need of a prom dress, and then on March 25th, the prom closet will be open to the rest of the schools in the area by appointment only.

Ramirez said currently the closet is in need of more dress shoes, jewelry, makeup, and clutches.

She added that anybody that gets a dress from the prom closet will be entered into a drawing to win either a free hairstyle, free manicure, or free dry cleaning.

The Palo Duro Prom Closet also has items for the junior and senior boys at the high school, including ties and dress shirts.

And the prom closet only isn’t for the prom either as Ramirez said they also open the closet for students that need dresses for school banquets and other events.

If you would like to donate items to the Palo Duro Prom Closet or make an appointment to participate in the event on March 25th, you can contact Ramirez at 806-326-2438 or email them her at joyce.ramirez@amaisd.org