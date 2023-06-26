AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For more than a decade, the MTK Foundation has been helping families with children dealing with pediatric cancer. The Foundation is named after Madison Taylor Knebusch, who lost her battle with cancer in 2012.

According to the foundation, they are here to help a child or their family, that has cancer, in almost any way imaginable.

“We can do almost anything, especially in regard to financial assistance, whether that be chemotherapy payments, hospital payments, cars, rent, bills, counseling services, it really, we really didn’t want to limit ourselves, I guess on what we can and can’t do, we bring everything up as a board and we vote on it and then we determine how to best how to help these people,” said MTK Foundation Executive Director and father of Madison Knebusch Levi Knebusch.

After Madison Knebusch passed away, the MTK Foundation was started as a means to honor her by giving out scholarships to high school students but grew into helping other pediatric cancer patients and their families.

“After going through that, we determined that it’s better to help the people, for them to be able to spend more time with their child currently than having to worry about all this other stuff,” said Knebusch.

Knebusch added most of the time, the MTK Foundation helps with bills.

“Most of the time that’s what happens, but every now and then, we get requests or needs from the community that don’t fall into those ‘I got to pay this bill, or I can’t make this car payment.’ Phone payments, for instance, we take for granted, but if they happen to travel, because if they happen to travel because it’s not treatable here or whatever the case may be, that phone is their only lifeline back home so that phone payment becomes more important than a car,” said Knebusch.

Knebusch said that the MTK Foundation has helped over 50 families.

“We’ve given out well over 200,000 dollars in direct assistance, that’s not to speak on the hundreds of hours of what I call nonclinical counseling when parents will talk to me about what they are experiencing and I can give them our experience on what happened. It just covers the gambit of what we do,” said Knebusch.

Knebusch said that they have never had to turn a family away.

“Luckily, we have been blessed. God has blessed us to the extent that we have never had to turn a family away and we continue to do that. Every year, we look at our bank account, and we have more money than we had last time. We look at how much money we raised at the run or one of our other events that we have had and there is just a little bit more, so we have been blessed,” said Knebusch.

Knebusch added that MTK Foundation supports the entire Texas Panhandle and said they have even had a few cases from Oklahoma reach out for assistance.

The main fundraiser for the MTK Foundation is the annual MTK Memorial Run 5k/10k, which is coming up on July 15th.

“We had like I said about 150 participants last year and I would really love to see 250 people sign up. That’s really our main fundraiser right now, its how we started and we will always have a run because Madison loved to run, crazy girl, so we will always have the run no matter what we do, no matter how much money we make at other events, we will always have the run to honor Madison,” said Cinna Splawn, MTK Foundation president.

The MTK Foundation also hosts the MTK Foundation Golf Tournament which will be later this year, Tackling Pediatric Cancer, which kicks off in September as the foundation partners with area high schools football programs to spread awareness and then their private event for survivors and those currently in treatment called Paint the Panhandle Gold.

At the memorial run and at the MTK Foundation Golf Tournament, there are signs with pictures of the kids that the foundation has helped.

“People who were running the course that was a motivation for them because they could see exactly why they were running or when we do the tournament later on in August at the specific tee boxes, they will be able to see what we do and put a face with our name,” said Splawn.

Levi reflects on the foundation’s impact over the past 10 years.

“I miss my little girl. There is no replacement for that, I guess, but in some ways, it does help mitigate grief in some ways that something good can come out of something tragic. It makes me feel good that people still do care… Those people that do show up to help whether that be volunteer basis or donations, or whatever it is, that’s how it makes me feel,” said Knebusch.

For more information on the MTK Foundation or how to sign up for the MTK Memorial Run 5k/10k, you can find that here.