AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Girl Scouts cookie season lasts from January 14th to March 6th, but the goals of the scouts are more than just sweet treats.

Girl Scouts Of Texas Oklahoma Plains operates on one main mission

“To inspire girls to learn new skills and get out there in the community,” said Girl Scouts Ambassador Hailey Butler.

Butler, who’s been in girl scouts for nine years, says although the pandemic slowed things down, the purpose of the scouts is moving forward full throttle.

“We haven’t been able to meet as much with the troops,” she said. “But since it’s reducing, we’re able to meet more in person and get to see the younger girls as well.”

Right now is cookie season for the Girl Scouts, and with 69 troops in the area, Butler says it’s more than just a time to cater to a sweet tooth.

“It’s one of my favorite’s because I’m able to get out there in the community more and get to inspire other girls to get out there as well,” she said.

In addition to community service, Hailey says she hopes troops learn valuable life skills, like being able “to manage money, as a business, work with other people, to learn communication skills.”

Oh and by the way, her favorite Girl Scout cookie?

“The Thin Mints!”, she said.

Agreed Hailey, agreed.

