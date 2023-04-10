CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The mission of Fill With Hope was started back in 2011 by the nonprofit Canyon Hope Ministries, and the organization has been operating as Fill With Hope for two years now.

Canyon Hope Ministries started after a group of moms saw the need in the community to feed those at CISD who were not getting any food at home.

Fill With Hope’s mission is straightforward. They provide food and hope to hungry kids within the boundaries of Canyon Independent School District.

Since then, the organization has grown and grown.

“In 2013, I joined them as executive director. We started 326 children at that time and eight elementary schools… last year we added two more schools, and this year we added a new high school and a new junior high. We are up to 20 schools now in Canyon ISD, feeding a little over 1300 students every single Friday,” said Fill With Hope Executive Director Cindy Sheets.

Sheets said that what Fill With Hope saw was a need for these students over the weekend.

“During the school day, they get to come to school and they get their free breakfast and free lunch, but then they head home over the weekend and those pantries are empty and so we have the privilege of being able to serve these children,” said Sheets.

Joel Brown, Treasurer of Fill With Hope said as CISD and Canyon continue to grow, there are still many in the community that continue to struggle.

“Every community has it and the more we can do to help those families to allow those kids to not have the disadvantage of being hungry. Kids never want to learn when hungry, they are focused on food, and they are focused on lunch. So, bringing them back to where they aren’t as hungry and they can really focus on school, really helps the community out as a whole, because they can really grow in their learning, stay around here, and join the community and as they become adults, want to help out as well,” said Brown.

Sheets said they provide each student with a Hope-Tote which is delivered to the school and discreetly placed in the children’s backpacks to be sent home each Friday.

“Inside there are meat sticks, even a jar of peanut butter every week, we have Capri-Suns that they take home, some great things for their breakfasts, including Pop-Tarts and a couple of bowls of cereal as well as their peanut butter crackers, granola bars and even puddings and such that we have,” said Sheets.

Sheets said that the Hope-Totes are packed on the first Monday and Tuesday of every month, and she said that 5000 bags are facilitated throughout the district in the 20 schools that Fill With Hope across 732 square miles.

“What we do on that is organize that monthly and it just works better for the school system. We come into schools once a month and then we come in at the end of the month and get those empty totes and bring them back,” said Sheets.

Sheets added that the parents of students that Fill With Hope help are so grateful.

“We have so many reach out to us, especially through social media, and let us know they could not make ends meet without these little Hope-Totes of food for our students,” said Sheets.

She said providing this food for students over the weekend truly makes a difference in how they perform in school.

“Being nourished and having some food over the weekend allows them to be able to sit and pay attention and be able to learn during the classroom day,” said Sheets.

Sheets added they wouldn’t be able to do what they do without volunteers and the community’s help.

“They just go above and beyond every single month to make sure we get the food to those kids,” said Sheets.

Brown said they can always use more volunteers.

“Helping them understand the major impact to the community this makes, just helps drive the point of needing volunteers and getting people passionate about volunteering with the community,” said Brown.

Another way people can help Fill With Hope and their mission is by attending the upcoming CARS for KIDS! car show on April 22nd in the downtown square in Canyon.

Jackie Kingston will be there to serve as emcee.

There will be some new additions to the car show this year including victory lane vendors, which local businesses can set up a booth for $250 to promote themselves.

They also will have a pancake breakfast that will be put on by the Texas Collegiate Farm Bureau.

100% of the funds raised at the breakfast will be going back to Fill With Hope.

To learn more about Fill With Hope and how you can sponsor a hungry child,