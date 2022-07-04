AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pastor Mike Garmin is all about serving neighborhood kids.

“To have a safe place for kids to be able to come and to play and get a meal everyday,” said Garmin, who serves as Pastor of Eastridge Baptist Church and Director of the Eastridge Mission Center.

He told us it all started as a way to fill a need in the community.

“Two years ago, we started an after school mentoring program, we have 30-40 kids that are supervised after school and it’s a free program,” he noted.

The program extends to summertime operations as well.

“In the summertime, we have different church groups that will come in from all over. We have camps for the kids, year round we offer free meals,” he told KAMR.

The program can serve anywhere 20 to 80 kids on a daily basis, but they’re prepared for more if need be.

According to Pastor Garmin, “we have about 300 kids that are registered to come here, and they came here at various times throughout the school year into the summer.”

If other kids in the community get hungry, no worries, they’ve got that covered too.

“We’re also a location where they can pick up Snack Paks from 11 to 1 on Friday’s during the summer,” he explaimed.

Serving the neighborhood one kid at a time.

The Eastridge Mission Center is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the summer, and during the school year, it’s open as soon as school’s out until six p-m.