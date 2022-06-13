AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — John Michael Morrison was a young man with a passion for running…

“John Michael was a runner,” said his father Doug Morrison. “He went to Randall High School, and started running in 7th grade at Westover, and just found that he loved to run.”

Not only was he a passionate athlete, he was an exceptional one.

“He won 23 medals between his freshman and sophomore year, running the mile, 2 mile and cross country,” his father said proudly.

But tragedy struck in August 2019, as John Michael Morrison lost his life in a car accident leaving practice.

His parents, Doug and Amanda Morrison, decided to translate the same passion and leadership he showed on the track, to the lives of others.

“It was a tough deal, but we just kind of looked at each other, to see what we could do to give back and come up with the John Michael Morrison memorial scholarship,” his father explained.

In 2020, the Morrison’s started the John Michael Morrison Memorial 5K, which benefits the scholarship and honors his character and love of running.

Now, a community runs in his honor.

“You never know how much, the impact he had on so many lives,” his mother Amanda Morrison said. “That’s what we see every day, something happens every day, and we’re just able to see that, feel it, and know that he was able to make a difference.”

The family took a painful experience, and turned into purpose.

“God’s just good like that, he’ll make something good from tragedy. That’s what allows us to just keep going every day. Put one foot in front of the other and just help other people,” she said.

Putting the same passion and leadership John Michael was known for, on full display.