Healthcare worker sent to BSA Hospital documents treating COVID-19 patients on social media

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Powerful messages on social media are being spread by a healthcare worker sent into BSA Hospital to assist staff in the fight against COVID-19.



“I feel it’s important to share some of these details to bring awareness to the severity of the pandemic,” Alan Grizzard, a Nurse Practitioner, assisting BSA Hospital stated.

Grizzard, shared his thoughts and experiences of his time in the hospitals, some who have been hit the hardest. At one time New York, and now here in Amarillo.

“These are the reasons we’re in a war with COVID-19. it touches everyone’s life in one way or another. Sometimes it’s very personal and sometimes it’s from a distance,” Grizzard said.

On Thanksgiving Grizzard witnessed a couple married for 60 years split apart because the virus took one of their lives. He said this is the reality he wants others to understand.

“There’s support and then there’s push back. Everybody has their own opinions. It’s frustrating that people discount the severity of the pandemic simply because they have not been personally affected by it,” Grizzard explained. “There are thousands and thousands of people right now who don’t even have the option of spending the holidays with their family at home.”

This also includes medical professionals working on the front lines.

“I’m having a really hard time knowing my kiddos won’t understand if I’m not home for Christmas this year,” Grizzard said.

According to Grizzard, he and his family should be able to spend Christmas together

but he hopes to come back January first to give a hand where it is needed.