Healthcare graduate students have chance to win WT application fee waiver

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nurses, speech, physical therapists and other healthcare providers, who want to expand their career opportunities, have a chance of winning an application fee waiver by registering for an upcoming event, according to a press release by WT’s Communication Dept.

WT’s College of Nursing is set to host a virtual open house at noon on Nov. 12, with registration due on Nov. 9. According to the release, all individuals registered for the event will be entered in a drawing to have their application fee waived.

The release detailed that those who attend the event will expect to learn about the college’s graduate programs in communication disorders, nursing, and exercise sciences. In addition, Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, college dean and program adviser, will speak at the event. The event will also cover funding opportunities and the admission process.

“WT is the primary provider of healthcare professionals throughout the region, particularly those working in rural healthcare, and we are excited to offer those working professionals the chance to expand their horizons and skills through the WT Graduate School,” Nelson said. “At this virtual open house, our potential students will learn how they can find new ways to play a critical role in fulfilling the healthcare needs of the Texas Panhandle.”

To register for the event click here and for more information on graduate school email graduateschool@wtamu.edu or call (806) 651-2730.