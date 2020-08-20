Health leaders recommend flu shot to avoid coinfection with COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, flu season is fast approaching. Now, area health leaders are urging everyone to get their flu shot this year and warning of coinfection with COVID-19.

Amarillo VA Medical Center Director, Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, said most people are following three main guidelines for dealing with COVID-19—wearing a mask, social distancing, and good hand hygiene.

“I think we have a fourth,” said Dr. Gonzalez. “Won’t necessarily prevent COVID, but it prevents that multiple infections—is get your flu vaccine, to get the influenza vaccination or the flu shot is another key thing we need to be doing.”

Local health leaders are concerned about coinfection, which according to the National Institutes of Health, occurs when someone has two or more infections at the same time.

“Please get your flu shots this fall,” Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital, Dr. Brian Weis, said. “We know that the flu and COVID-19 is a bad one, two punch. So, if you protect yourself from the flu, again, that’s something you can do that we know is safe, reasonable to do, and maybe helpful in these situations.”

Chief Medical Officer at BSA Hospital, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, said most health experts agree that getting a flu shot will diminish the risk of having a potentially more severe clinical course if someone gets infected with COVID-19.

“The combination of those viruses, we know that the mortality rate with influenza is significant. The flu kills thousands of patients a year in this country. We can’t forget that, so when you add another significant respiratory illness like COVID-19 on top of that, and you have nothing to help fend off either/or organism, and immunization is one of the best ways to fend off a virus, then you’re going to have a potential for a worse outcome,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

Dr. Lamanteer also said it is the time of year when the hospital starts getting its flu vaccine inventory and it is critical for everyone to get a flu shot. He also said there is no question that coinfectivity is a possibility, and they have seen it at BSA.

“…we’ve had some patients here, one specifically that I’m remembering that had a coinfection with influenza and COVID-19, and he did not survive.” Dr. Lamanteer added.

The Amarillo Public Health Department is offering immunizations by appointment. Director Casie Stoughton said anyone can call 378-6300 to schedule immunization appointments for back-to-school.

More from MyHighPlains.com: