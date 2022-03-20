AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When it comes to recovery after COVID-19, everyone who has had the virus will experience a different path to feeling better. In doing so, some may experience what is called long COVID.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long COVID, also known as post-COVID conditions is a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems people can experience four or more weeks after first being infected with the virus.

Regional Medical Director for region one at the Texas Department of State Health Services Dr. Scott Milton said they are learning all the time about long covid and the issues that it can bring.

“I think it is clear that it is obviously who have gotten infected and many times have gotten seriously infected that are most at risk for getting a long term compilation of covid, whether that be some neurological problems or chronic respiratory problems,” said Dr. Milton.

Dr. Milton said the best way to prevent getting long covid is to get vaccinated.

“We have learned so much more about the vaccines from having them around for more than a year, in how safe and effective they are and so people should be much more reassured if they haven’t been vaccinated yet, that its safe to do so and that’s the best way to prevent that,” added Dr. Milton.

As of July 2021, long COVID can be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Dr. Milton also addressed the reason why the High Plains are still seeing deaths as new cases drop on the High Plains.

He says it’s due to a lag.

“If people are going to get sick enough to be hospitalized, it’s usually ten to twelve days after they get exposed, and then when they get hospitalized, usually they are so sick, they don’t get out of the hospital right away. Especially if they go to the ICU. They have been infected a long time ago, then they develop a severe covid infection and a severe immune response and it just takes weeks and weeks,” said Dr. Milton.

As of this writing, the High plains has seen over 2,000 deaths due to COVID-19.