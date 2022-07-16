AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from Heal the City Amarillo will host a “Back to School Vaccine Clinic” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 13 at Heal The City located at, 609 S. Carolina.

According to an HTCA flyer, Project Hope will be providing 50$ gift cards while supplies last. Officials said guests must meet the requirements of being 18 years or older, and provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine as of 2/22 or after.

No appointment is needed.

HTCA said while supplies last the clinic will include: