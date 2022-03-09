AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heal the City and the Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC) have joined together to host a free clinic from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at 609 S. Carolina Street.

“This open house initiative is a way for TXACC and our clinics to raise awareness about the important

work that they are doing. Charitable clinics exist in underserved communities and step in to support

patients and the medical network in innovative and creative ways,” said TXAC Executive Director, Joe Saceric.

For more information visit the Heal the City website.