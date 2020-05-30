Heal the City making changes to combat COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heal the City provides health care to uninsured people of Amarillo. They have been taking steps to keep their staff and patients safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

We spoke with Rachel Scott, the Clinical Director at Heal the City who said some of those changes include an extensive over the phone questionnaire, temperature checks, and everyone must wear masks and follow social distancing.

Scott said they have also drastically decreased the number of people inside the building and have also changed their acute care, which used to only be on Monday evening, but is now throughout the week.

Heal the City has also seen an influx of patients during this time.

“We just don’t see anyone with insurance and now a lot of people don’t have that, so that’s were that influx comes from. We are still here and thank goodness that ANB helped and has donated to Heal the City and continue providing for that influx of patients,” said Scott

Scott said that donation from Amarillo National Bank to Heal the City will be used for patient care.

Scott said the board of Heal the City meets every week to make sure they are on top of best practices at the clinic.

Scott added it is difficult to get personal protective equipment (PPE) at the clinic, but they have gotten donations from the community so they can continue to see patients, keep their staff safe, and provide healthcare.

