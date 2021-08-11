Heal the City in need of volunteer help

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “What they do is very vital here,” said Leann Sandridge, Heal the City Volunteer Coordinator.

Sandridge describes just how important their volunteers are to them.

“Volunteers are crucial for us to carry out our mission statement here to provide quality healthcare for our patients,” said Sandridge.

Not only health care but holistic needs as well.

“Wellness, nutrition, all of the above. We’re way more than just healthcare,” said Sandridge.

At the moment, Sandridge says Heal the City is in big time need of more volunteers to help at certain positions including Spanish-speaking translators.

“Over 50% of our patients are Spanish-speaking. It’s really vital for us that our patients fully understand what is being said to them and that they’re able to communicate with our providers effectively,” said Sandridge.

They also need lab specimen runners.

“Every day we draw labs here at Heal the City but they’re not tested here. So we need someone to take them to AMS to get tested so we can get results for our patients,” said Sandridge.

Inventory helpers are in need as well.

“We have been blessed with a bunch of clinic donations for clinic supplies. However with that, we have to get it sorted. So we’re trying to sort our supplies and use a app so that our providers can find supplies easier during clinic and also track what’s being used. I love to see the volunteers and make sure that they’re being appreciated,” said Sandridge.

If you’re interested in helping Heal the City fill these and other volunteer needs, click here: https://www.healthecityamarillo.com/