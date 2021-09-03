Heal the City hosts 6th annual Scarth Scramble

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heal the City held its 6th annual Scarth Scramble on September 3 at Ross Rogers Golf Course.

Heal the City said it was able to raise more than $50,000 during the event, and the money will go to help those in need in the area.

“I would say it’s really important because there’s quite a few people who don’t have insurance. Getting healthcare for them is just as important for them as it is anyone else, and so being able to provide that for people is a huge honor to be able to work at a place that does that, and so just getting the opportunity to fund the clinic,” said Mikaila Schmidt, Yellow City’s Development Assistant.