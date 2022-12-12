AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heal the City Free Clinic recently announced a major milestone for the organization.

Officials with the organization detailed that Dr. Trey Bowen was hired as the first on-staff physician in the organization’s history and is set to start in the summer of 2023.

“While we have an amazing team of physicians who volunteer their time every single week and will continue to do so, Dr. Bowen will be our first full-time paid physician at Heal the City,” explained founder Dr. Alan Keister.

“He will work alongside HTC Nurse Practitioners and medical staff to continue to provide excellent patient care to everyone who walks in our doors,” Keister added.

Officials explained that Bowen received his undergraduate degree at Texas A&M University and attended medical school at the University of Texas Southwestern. In addition, Bowen is currently completing his internal medicine residency at the Yale-New Haven Hospital Primary Care Program in Connecticut.

“I am grateful and eager to join a team that shares the love of Christ through such comprehensive and collaborative care, partnering with patients to promote their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being,” said Dr. Bowen, “My family and I are so excited to return home, and I am honored by the opportunity to provide care to people in our community.”

Visit the Heal the City website for more information on the local non-profit organization.