AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heal the City Free Clinic recently named Liz M. Rascón-Alaniz, Ed.D., as the new Executive Director of the medical non-profit organization and she will begin to serve in the position in January 2024.

“I am excited about Liz joining Heal the City Free Clinic,” said Dr. Alan Keister, founder of Heal the City. “Through her life and professional experiences, she is uniquely gifted to help HTC live out our mission through servant leadership.”

Dr. Rascón-Alaniz, according to officials, earned a B.S. and M.E.d at Angelo State University and a Doctor of Education at West Texas A&M University in 2021. In addition, she has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Amarillo Wesley Community Center for the last 10 years.

“I am very excited and truly honored to join the exceptional team at Heal the City Free Clinic! Heal the City has been a pillar in our community in the San Jacinto neighborhood for many years providing quality medical care and hope to an uninsured population. This organization’s mission resonates with me because of its commitment to serving our community and providing broad services to individuals, healing mind, body, and soul.” said Liz M. Rascón-Alaniz, Ed.D.