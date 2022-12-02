LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that two people, including a Hereford resident, died after a head-on collision eight miles outside of Springlake late last month.

DPS detailed that at around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 24, 55-year-old Ma De La Luz Villarreal from Hereford was driving a GMC Acadia SUV northbound on US 385 as a Ford pickup truck, with five people inside, was traveling southbound towards the SUV.

According to DPS, the condition was a “wintry mix of precipitation” causing the roadway to be wet and slippery. The road conditions caused the truck to skid into the northbound lane and caused a head-on collision with the truck.

DPS reported that an 8-year-old in the truck was taken to a Lubbock hospital where they died from their injuries. Villarreal was pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS noted that the crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.