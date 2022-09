AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department declared a “Level 2 Hazmat” as a team responded to an odor inside a north Amarillo home on Friday.

Officials detailed that units responded to 1313 Evergreen on a suspicious odor with a “vapor cloud.” One person was taken to the hospital, according to recent reports from officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.