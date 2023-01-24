AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Women’s Foundation announced it is investing $487,125 into health care in rural and underserved Texas communities and a clinic in Amarillo is receiving a portion of it.

Through the Reproductive Freedom Initiative, the TXWF awarded eight grants to healthcare clinics in Texas and Haven Health Clinics is set to receive one of those grants.

“As the only clinic providing care to uninsured women in the vast Texas Panhandle, Haven Health Clinics truly appreciates the funding from the Texas Women’s Foundation,” said Carolena S. Cogdill, chief executive officer of Haven Health Clinics. “This contribution will help provide reproductive health services and reproductive life planning to thousands of women in the rural 26-county area.”

According to the TXWF, services provided by clinics receiving grants include:

Pregnancy-related services including legal and mental health services,

Training for staff to optimize healthcare access,

Service enhancing technology to providers in healthcare deserts,

Staffing costs to expand services or meet an increased need,

Full access to all types of birth control, including long-acting, reversible contraceptives.

As part of the TXWF Health Care Access Fund, the foundation launched the Reproductive Freedom Initiative with the aim to deliver long-term women’s healthcare programming.

The Texas Women’s Foundation said it is one of the world’s largest women’s foundations raising funds from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations, and corporations. More information about the foundation can be found here.