Have you seen this person? Armstrong County Sheriff searches for Red Roof Grill break-in suspect

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect caught on camera during a break-in to the Red Roof Grill early Wednesday morning.

On July 7, the Sheriff’s Office described the suspect to be a man appearing to be in his mid-to-late twenties, around 5’7″ tall and 250 pounds, with distinctive tattoos and light colored clothing.





via the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office

According to camera footage, said the Sheriff’s Office, he was driving a white transport van with no signs, stickers, or unique markings.

Any with information are asked to call 806-553-6933.