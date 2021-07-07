Have you seen this person? Armstrong County Sheriff searches for Red Roof Grill break-in suspect

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect caught on camera during a break-in to the Red Roof Grill early Wednesday morning.
On July 7, the Sheriff’s Office described the suspect to be a man appearing to be in his mid-to-late twenties, around 5’7″ tall and 250 pounds, with distinctive tattoos and light colored clothing.
According to camera footage, said the Sheriff’s Office, he was driving a white transport van with no signs, stickers, or unique markings.
Any with information are asked to call 806-553-6933.