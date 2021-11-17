Hartley ISD cancels school for 2 days and extracurriculars until Thanksgiving, cites staffing shortage

HARTLEY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hartley Independent School District announced Wednesday that classes on Thursday and Friday will be cancelled, and all extracurricular activities will be cancelled until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the district’s announcement, Hartley ISD’s sudden closure and activity cancellations have been due to “staffing issues.”

Last Friday, the nearby Dumas ISD also cancelled classes because of what it described as a lack of substitute teachers and bus drivers.

