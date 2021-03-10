Hartley Fire Department and EMS warns of dangerous conditions, advises caution

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Hartley Fire Department and EMS, the area will be under ‘extreme Fire weather’ for the next few days.

Said the Department, “Please use extreme caution when working outside and try not to do any welding or cutting if it cannot be contained. If you see smoke and know that we are fighting a wildfire if you have a tractor and disk and are willing to help please let us know. Please be Fire Weather aware and have a plan of evacuation if you live in the country.”

For more weather updates and advisories, check in with MyHighPlains.com.