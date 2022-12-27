(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.)
TxDOT reports that the wreck has been cleared and traffic is moving.
Original Story
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division, a wreck has closed traffic to northbound drivers on US 385 south of Channing.
TxDOT said southbound traffic is being detoured to SH 354.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.