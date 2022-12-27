(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.)

TxDOT reports that the wreck has been cleared and traffic is moving.

Original Story

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division, a wreck has closed traffic to northbound drivers on US 385 south of Channing.

TxDOT said southbound traffic is being detoured to SH 354.