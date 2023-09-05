Update: 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo reported that DPS has closed the road at FM 281 & CR 38 due to debris covering the road after a semi-trailer rollover occured near the area on Tuesday afternoon in Hartley County.

TxDOT reminded the community that traffic is currently being detoured to FM 807 to FM 2577 and back to FM 281.

Original Story:

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation reported on social media that a semi-trailer rollover is blocking the road at FM 281 & CR 38 on Tuesday afternoon.

TxDOT detailed that traffic will detour from FM 807 to FM 2577 then back to FM 281 as the situation continues to be monitored.

Drivers in the area should be aware of delays and possible detours, and consider alternate routes. Further, drivers should be aware of possible emergency personnel on or near the roadway.