UPDATE: 4:14 p.m.

TxDOT said the scene is currently cleared.

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division reports that the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office is working traffic control on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck east of Dalhart.

According to TxDOT, multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on FM 281 and FM 2577 citing low visibility caused by blowing dust.

TxDOT said crews are working the scene and controlling traffic until the wreck is cleared.