HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As students arrived for the first day of school in Hartley Independent School District on Wednesday morning, they were joined by Hartley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Byrne.

According to a social media post from the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office, the department was eager to send one of its own back to school with the students for the new school year. Further, department officials wished all headed back to class “a happy and safe school year.” Following a well-known tradition, the department also posted “back to school” photos of Byrne on its social media page to mark the occasion.

