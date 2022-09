HARTLEY, County (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for David James Sandavol wanted for “Aggravated Assault 1st Degree,” according to a social media post from Hartley County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Hartley County Sheriff’s describe Sandavol as a 49-year-old man with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know the location of David contact dispatch at 806-244-5544.