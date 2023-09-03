HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a police chase that ended at US Hwy 54 and FM 27 on Sunday morning, resulting in an arrest.

According to a Hartley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, on Saturday, area units were in pursuit of Rechard Corley driving a Mustang on FM 27 before he wrecked.

Officials said both Corley and a female passenger exited the vehicle and ran into a cornfield. Hartley County said the passenger is unknown but identified as a female.

Hartley County detailed that the subject was identified as Rechard Corley from Ohio, according to officials he is a known gang member and was listed as dangerous by Ohio authorities.

The post detailed that the search was initially called off at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Later that Sunday officials said Corley was arrested at around 1:40 p.m.