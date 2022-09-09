DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What started as a Facebook post on Saturday night has turned into nearly 1,000 shirts being printed to help the family of Yahir Cancino.

“I have done several fundraiser shirts. Not to this capacity, but I have done this before, but getting to connect with people and communicate with people, even in our small town has been amazing for me, but my goal and what I told my husband before I took this on was I want to be the hands and feet of Jesus and I’m getting to that,” said Makayla Abla, organizer of the fundraiser.

First Baptist Church in Dalhart is the base of operations for Abla and a group of volunteers as they print and fulfill orders for t-shirts honoring Cancino.

“I went to school with Araceli, his mom and I do shirts locally for my friends and family and I sell some, but I definitely don’t mass produce shirts. I had a couple of people messaging me, asking me if I could do fundraiser shirts. I messaged Araceli asking her if it would be fine, if I did a fundraiser for your family, let me know if this is something you would be interested in and she said it would be ok. I thought I would get a couple of orders and that grew and grew and grew,” said Abla.

Abla said she only had one heat press but other people in Dalhart volunteered theirs to help make them after she posted about the shirts on Facebook.

“Wednesday night, I got about 600 shirts in and we just started busting them out. We had six presses going at once, put it on the press, press go, press go, press go. I think we did about 600 shirts,” added Abla.

Abla said they were able to fill the first orders from the Facebook post and then she ordered more shirts and has been working with two presses since.

Abla added they are shipping shirts to places all over the United States.

“I have shirts going to Colorado, I have shirts going to Wisconsin, I have one going to Florida, I haven’t even looked at all the shipping addresses. But they are in states all over the country,” said Abla.

Abla said tentatively they will be able to give over $11,000 to Yahir’s family.

“My heart literally swells with joy thinking what we are going to be able to do for this family,” said Abla.

If you would like to order a shirt, you can email Abla at makaylaabla@gmail.com. Shirts are $20 plus $5 shipping. Adult sizes are small through 3X and children’s sizes are XS through XL.