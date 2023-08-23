DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Dalhart Independent School District reports that a student allegedly made a statement that was “regarded as a terroristic threat” on a district school bus Wednesday.

DISD said the school administration notified the Dalhart Police Department for assistance.

The district said law enforcement will determine if criminal charges are warranted and “no imminent threat to students or staff was perceived.”

DISD said it would pursue appropriate disciplinary action if a student engaged in any misconduct concerning the threat.

“Dalhart ISD administration places student safety as a top priority and will always consider a terroristic threat to be credible until demonstrated to be otherwise,” said DISD.