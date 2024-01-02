HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fatal rollover crash on New Year’s Eve around 10 miles southeast of Dalhart left one Cactus teenager dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, with officials noting that alcohol is suspected to have been involved.

According to the department, a 17-year-old boy from Cactus was driving a 2012 Chevy Equinox westbound on FM 2577 on Sunday at around 11:35 p.m. when he reportedly “failed to drive in a single lane.”

Texas DPS said the car left the roadway and went into the north ditch before the teen “overcorrected the steering.” Further, the car went back on the road and then traveled across both lanes, ultimately traveling into the south ditch and rolling over multiple times.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the department, and the crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers. Officials noted that an autopsy was also ordered, with blood test results pending.