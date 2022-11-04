DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation, three people were killed in a six-vehicle wreck south of Dalhart on Highway 54, Friday.
Texas DPS reports that six vehicles, four of which were 18-wheelers, were involved in a wreck in a construction zone on HWY 54 around 12 p.m. Friday.
The Texas Department of Public Transportation is still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
