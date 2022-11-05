HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a six-vehicle wreck that resulted in three people dying and four being injured, approximately six miles southwest of Dalhart on Friday morning.

According to a DPS press release, at around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 traffic was at a standstill due to construction on southbound US-54.

DPS said Donald Diebel Jr., 57, of El Paso, Texas was traveling in a semi-truck and did not slow down for standstill traffic ahead causing Diebel Jr. to rear-end a semi-truck.

Officials said this caused the driver of the second semi-truck to rear-end a pickup truck with driver Marvin Wirtjes, 81, and passenger Shirley Wirtjes, 79, of Morris, Minnesota.

DPS said this caused Wirtjes to rear-end another semi-truck which then rear-ended an SUV which then rear-ended another semi-truck.

According to DPS, Donald Diebel Jr., Marvin Wirtjes, and Shirley Wirtjes were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said it’s unknown if Diebel Jr. was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck due to damage to the semi.

DPS also adds that both Marvin and Shirley Wirtjes were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck.

DPS states that this incident is under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.