HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a recent drug bust in the county, causing two individuals to be arrested for drug trafficking.

According to a post on the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, officials said the office received a 911 call that reported that an individual was being followed late Thursday or early Friday morning. A deputy advised they stop at the Hitchin Post gas station in Hartley.

Officials said a vehicle stopped in the roadway and two individuals, unidentified by the office, ran toward the deputy’s vehicle “in an aggressive” manner, the post read. They were ordered down and placed in handcuffs. The post read while they were detained, they allegedly told deputies they had marijuana in the vehicle.

Officials on the scene then conducted a search, revealing 129 one-pound bags of marijuana allegedly found in the vehicle. The post read that both individuals were arrested and booked for trafficking.