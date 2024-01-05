HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person was killed and another was injured after a two-vehicle wreck in Hartley County Thursday evening.

According to DPS, a pickup truck was driving at “an unsafe speed” going southwest on US 87 in snowy conditions. The vehicle slid into the northeastbound lane and hit a sedan.

The passenger in the sedan, identified as Brett Jones, 23, of Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck.