Harry, Maryann Hueston named 2020 WT Family of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A West Texas A&M University professor and his wife have been named 2020 WT Family of the Year, after a heartfelt nomination by one of their grandchildren.

Harry and Maryann Hueston will be recognized, according to WTAMU, at the Oct. 24 football game against Angelo State. The student Homecoming King and Queen will also be crowned at the game.

The Huestons, “put forth endless effort and make many sacrifices for both the students at the school and for their family in their personal lives,” wrote granddaughter Brenna Laszakovits, a sophomore nursing major from Tucson. “They … attend every single sports game, make connections with as many kids as they can get ahold of, and inspire and help raise strong, Christ-filled young adults.”

According to Sami Thompson, assistant director of extended and family orientation for WT, the couple embody the Buff spirit.

“

The Family of the Year Award recognizes parents, grandparents, guardians, family members or mentors who have made a significant impact and contribution to the life of a WTAMU student,” Thompson said. “By supporting and encouraging our students, Buff families also support WT. Families are valuable partners in helping students make the most of their University experience, and we want to recognize those who have poured into their students.

“The Huestons are ideal winners because of all the ways they celebrate and support our students, and not just those in Dr. Hueston’s classrooms,” Thompson said.

Harry Hueston has taught in WT’s department of criminal justice for 20 years, and has reported he will retire in December.

“To say my grandfather is an incredible man would be an understatement. The depth of impact he has made and left on his students over the past two decades is near impossible to describe in words,” Laszakovits wrote. “He is fervent with his students, and not only does he care about your success and well-being in the classroom but your achievements made outside your education.”

Maryann Hueston is a longtime community fundraiser who spent 15 years working and volunteering for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair and Rodeo. She was named the fair’s 2010 Volunteer of the Year, and was a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals – High Plains Chapter.

The Huestons have two daughters, Colleen Laszakovits and husband David of Tucson, and Kristina Pelican and husband Paul of Arvada, Colo. They have nine grandchildren: Brenna, Jenson and Mia Laszakovits, and Amber, Marion, Aubrey, Autumn, Mark and Matthew Pelican.

Family of the Year awards have been given annually since 2017, and are chosen by a committee of staff emmbers.

WTAMU states that a commitment to family is a key value cited in its long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

