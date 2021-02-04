Harrington String Quartet to perform Feb. 5 in streamed concert

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced the Harrington String Quartet will stream its prerecorded “Reverie” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, on YouTube.

WTAMU said the concert will also stream on HSQ’s Facebook page and the WT School of Music Facebook page.

“This is a concert we couldn’t perform last season because of COVID-19 restrictions, but we are so happy to be able to present it now,” said Evgeny Zvonnikov, HSQ violinist. “Our audience will be able to enjoy masterpieces from three periods— classical, Romantic and 20th century.”

WTAMU said the concert will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s String Quartet in A Major, K. 464; Igor Stravinsky’s “Three Pieces for String Quartet”; and Robert Schumann’s String Quartet in A Minor, Opus 41, No. 1.

The concert will be available to stream at any time after its premiere.

West Texas A&M University said a commitment to the arts is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.