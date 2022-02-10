AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Harrington String Quartet (HSQ) is set to perform its “New Friends” concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, which will feature music from prominent composers, WT officials announced.

According to WT, the quartet is made of four faculty members of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University. The concert is located in the Mart Moddy Northen Recital Hall at WT and tickets are $20.

The concert will feature George Onslow’s Quartet in G Minor, Felix Mendelssohn’s Quartet Opus 80 in F Minor and William Grant Still’s “Lyric Quartet. WT explained that Onslow, a 19th-century French composer, is well-known in Germany, while Rossitza Goza, HSQ first violinist explained that Onslow is unfamiliar in America.

“He was a prolific writer of chamber music, but this is the first time HSQ has presented one of his works,” Goza said. “His contemporaries considered him to be the true keeper of the tradition of the string quartet as created by composers such as Haydn, Beethoven and Mendelssohn.”

WT explains Mendelssohns’ last chamber, set to be featured on the program, as a “turbulent and tragic quartet.”

“It mirrors Mendelssohn’s personal circumstances of losing his sister Fanny, to whom he was very devoted, and foreshadows his own end,” Goza said.

WT stated that Still’s work was chosen for the program in recognition of Black History Month, as the composition contains “themes derived from Incan, English and Transylvanian sources.”

“This is a wonderful piece that should be better known,” Goza said.

WT added that the quartet will include Evgeny Zvonnikov on violin, and Emmanuel Lopez on cello.

To purchase tickets visit showtix4u.com/events/22281 or call (806)651-2840.