AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s Women’s Circle announced that they have given around $50,000 split between 10 local organizations impacting women’s health and well-being.

According to a news release from the organization, the $50,000 in grants was given to the following organizations:

  • Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta;
  • St. Andrews Episcopal Chuch Beloved Community;
  • Downtown Women’s Center;
  • Family Support Services;
  • Hope Choice;
  • Martha’s Home;
  • Moore County Health Foundation;
  • Making New Solutions Foundation;
  • Refugee Language Project;
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

According to the release, the mission of the Women’s Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women, raising money through membership dues and corporate sponsorships. For 14 years, more than $370,000 in grants have been awarded to programs that impact women’s health.

For more information, visit the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s website.