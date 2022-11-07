AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s Women’s Circle announced that they have given around $50,000 split between 10 local organizations impacting women’s health and well-being.

According to a news release from the organization, the $50,000 in grants was given to the following organizations:

Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta;

St. Andrews Episcopal Chuch Beloved Community;

Downtown Women’s Center;

Family Support Services;

Hope Choice;

Martha’s Home;

Moore County Health Foundation;

Making New Solutions Foundation;

Refugee Language Project;

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

According to the release, the mission of the Women’s Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women, raising money through membership dues and corporate sponsorships. For 14 years, more than $370,000 in grants have been awarded to programs that impact women’s health.

For more information, visit the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s website.