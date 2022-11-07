AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s Women’s Circle announced that they have given around $50,000 split between 10 local organizations impacting women’s health and well-being.
According to a news release from the organization, the $50,000 in grants was given to the following organizations:
- Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta;
- St. Andrews Episcopal Chuch Beloved Community;
- Downtown Women’s Center;
- Family Support Services;
- Hope Choice;
- Martha’s Home;
- Moore County Health Foundation;
- Making New Solutions Foundation;
- Refugee Language Project;
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
According to the release, the mission of the Women’s Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women, raising money through membership dues and corporate sponsorships. For 14 years, more than $370,000 in grants have been awarded to programs that impact women’s health.
For more information, visit the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s website.